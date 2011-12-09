Recently published research from GlobalData, "Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments in Medical Equipment Industry - Q3 2011", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- GlobalData's "Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments in Medical Equipment Industry - Q3 2011" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in the medical equipment market. The report provides detailed information on PE and VC transactions registered in the medical equipment industry in Q3 2011. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters subdivided by deal types, subcategories, segments, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top private equity, venture capital, and advisory firms in the medical equipment industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData's proprietary in-house Medical eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze PE/VC market trends for the medical equipment/medical devices market in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in cardiovascular devices, diabetes care devices, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery devices, healthcare IT, in vitro diagnostics, neurology devices, opthalmic devices, surgical equipment, and wound care management segments
- Analysis of PE and VC deals in the medical equipment market
- Summary of medical equipment PE/VC deals globally in the last five quarters
- Information on the top deals that took place in the medical equipment market
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in PE/VC deals. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
How this report will help you:
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed in the PE/VC space
- Identify major private equity/venture capital firms that are providing finance in the medical equipment market
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market
- Identify the top companies that are raising funds from PE/VC firms in the medical equipment market
