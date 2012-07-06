New Market Report: Product Profiles: Asthma - Key companies act to maintain dominance

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Asthma is an established and growing market dominated by key brands. However, competition is growing and generic threats are increasing, such that the market will become more fragmented. A number of pipeline products, notably once-daily ICS/LABA combinations, are expected to address unmet needs and have high clinical and commercial potential.
Report Scope
- Access Datamonitor's independent clinical and commercial assessment of marketed brands and key pipeline agents for asthma.
- Understand what it takes to differentiate a product in asthma treatment and how the pipeline threatens current market leaders.
- Assess how pipeline products compare to each other and how they will compete with established therapies.
- Review important clinical developments for key pipeline agents with analysis of the latest clinical trial data.
Report Highlights
Advair (GlaxoSmithKline) was the first ICS/LABA combination to launch but is expected to come under threat from generics and increasing competition, but with Phase III trials complete, its follow-on Relovair is on track to become the first once-daily ICS/LABA, which, if achieved, would ensure that the company maintains its market dominance.
Several biologics have advanced in the pipeline. Genentech's lebrikizumab is currently in large Phase III trials looking at exacerbations and AstraZeneca's tralokinumab and benralizumab are both in Phase II. Biologics could address unmet needs for subsets of uncontrolled patients, but key opinion leaders maintain skepticism over their viability.
Despite patent expiries for key ICS/LABA combinations, generics have not yet entered any of the seven major markets. Datamonitor believes that in the next couple of years they will launch as branded generics. Lower price discounts together with patients' hesitation to switch devices will help the brands resist generic erosion
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do marketed treatments of asthma compare to one another and where will pipeline agents fit in?
- How is GlaxoSmithKline protecting its market position in the face of increasing competition and looming generic entry?
- How can companies position their products at launch in order to compete in this well established market?
- How is asthma treatment expected to change as novel therapies move through the pipeline?
