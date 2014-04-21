Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Proteomics Market - Global Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Proteomics Market by Technology (Protein Microarray, Mass Spectrometry, NMR Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, X-ray Crystallography) - Instruments, Reagents & Services - Global Forecast to 2018
The proteomics market showcases a high-growth potential, owing to the increasing demand for proteomics techniques in drug discovery and diagnostics applications. The availability of research funds across the globe, which increases the purchasing power of research and academic institutes is also playing a pivotal role in the growth of the proteomics market. However, various other factors such as the sequestration cuts in the U.S.; disconnect between biomarker discovery and approval by regulatory authorities; and the need for expensive, well-qualified, and mandatory training required for better utilization of proteomics tools represents a significant challenge for the market growth during the forecast period of 2013 to 2018.
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Besides the structural market drivers, there are strong geographic drivers for the growth of the proteomics market. The economic situation and cost-containment issues have diverted the attention of proteomics research-based companies from North America and Europe to emerging markets such as China and India. Major companies are establishing their subsidiaries in these regions and are investing for building a stronger foothold in these countries. The Asian region forms one of the most promising proteomics markets in the world. Developing countries such as China and India are expected to grow at relatively higher growth rates, owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of personalized medicine, and growing research base, backed by the availability of government and private funding for research.
Personalized medicine is one of the niche markets, and has witnessed a significant growth rate in the past few years. As a result of the rising demand for proteomics technology in personalized medicine and biomarker profiling particularly in cancer research, the proteomics market has witnessed growth in the past few years. Thus, further growth in the personalized medicine market is reckoned as one of the strongest growth drivers for the global proteomics market.
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