Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Considered as the de-facto standard for Public Safety broadband communications, LTE is rapidly gaining momentum within the Public Safety industry. As a result, Public Safety agencies, vendors and service provider are heavily investing in Public Safety LTE, with over eleven commercial contracts awards (as of March 2012), and several prominent international trials.
While initial investments appear promising, there still remain a number of key issues that need to be addressed such as frequency spectrum allocation, funding for global Public Safety LTE deployments, QoS prioritization of Public Safety LTE users in commercial networks, and interoperability with legacy Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems such as APCO 25 and TETRA.
This report provides an in-depth of the global Public Safety LTE industry to address the aforementioned issues, in addition to providing a detail assessment of the technology, market size, and key trends within the Public Safety LTE industry.
Key Findings:
- Over the next five years, the Public Safety LTE will grow at a CAGR of 90 % accounting for over $ 6 Billion in revenue by 2016, up from $ 240 Million in 2011.
- Operator service revenues will constitute a vast majority of the revenue, followed by managed services and integration, representing a lucrative opportunity for vendors and system integrators to build, own and operate Public Safety LTE networks.
- Europe will lag behind Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America in the early adoption of Public Safety LTE technology due to stringent spectrum regulation policies. A number of Public Safety LTE trials are already underway in these regions
Target Audience:
- Public Safety Agencies
- Cellular Network Operators
- Public Safety Network Operators
- System Integrators
- Cellular Network Infrastructure Manufacturers
- LMR Infrastructure Manufacturers
- LMR Radio Manufacturers
- Smartphone Manufacturers
- Mobile Computing Equipment Manufacturers
- Public Safety Application Developers
Report Benefits:
- Global Spectrum Allocation for Public Safety LTE: A global assessment of spectrum allocation and funding for Public Safety LTE deployments, based on input from regional regulatory authorities.
- Global Public Safety LTE Market Size, Contracts & Trials: A global review of the worldwide Public Safety LTE market including assessment of revenue share by market segment (infrastructure sales, services, user device sales, etc), and a review of global contracts and trial engagements.
