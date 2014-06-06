New Alternative Energy market report from GlobalData: "Q1 2014 - Renewable Energy Policy Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Government support is considered to be one of the most important factor to support renewable energy developments. Various regulatory associations and governments have adopted various mechanisms to support renewable energy development. Feed in tariffs, renewable purchase obligation (RPO), production tax credit (PTC), investment tax credit (ITC), exemption on income tax and custom duties have been major policies to support renewable energy developments in various countries.
Scope
- Report covers country wise renewable energy policies to develop renewable energy market.
- Report also covers major policy changes related to renewable energy and their feasible affects in renewable energy development.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Report provides regional policies and country wise renewable energy policies to support renewable energy development in major renewable energy markets.
- Report provides information on various incentives available for renewable energy development.
- Report provides information on policy change decisions in first quarter of 2014 and how these decisions will affect renewable energy market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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