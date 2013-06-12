New Market Report: Qatar Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- We forecast Qatar's consumer electronics market will grow by a CAGR of 9.6% to 2017 in US dollar terms. This positive outlook is underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. Real growth is forecast to average 8.6% to 2017, on top of to GDP per capita levels that are among the highest in the world. An evolving retail landscape will also help stimulate sales, as will the popularity of new technologies and form factors such as tablets and laptop hybrids in the computer market. The investment in supporting infrastructure such as fibre broadband and high quality wireless data services will also drive consumer demand for connected devices. Finally, an anticipated influx of visitors in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup (3mn tourists arrived when South Africa hosted the event in 2010) should boost spending.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: We forecast growth from US$628mn in 2013 to US$898mn in 2017, a CAGR of 9.4% in US dollar terms. Increased competition in the tablet market from devices running Windows 8 and Android, as well as innovation in hybrid form factors, will drive growth.
- AV Sales: We forecast growth from US$368mn in 2013 to US$517mn in 2017, CAGR of 9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets the main growth driver.
- Handset Sales: We forecast growth from US$119mn in 2013 to US$186mn in 2017, a CAGR of 12.5% in US dollar terms. Operator promotions and intense competition between leading international vendors and newer vendors from China will prove a catalyst for smartphone demand growth.
Risk/Reward Rating: Qatar's score is 56.4 out of 100.0, unchanged from the previous quarter, placing it fourth in our MEA CE RRR table. BMI expects Qatar to remain an important regional market due to the high economic growth rate we forecast, and this will buoy consumer confidence.
Key Trends & Developments
The smartphone market is an area of intense competition between vendors, and this will continue in the medium term. The latest data indicate that Nokia, which has led the phone market in recent years, is facing the loss of first position to Samsung in 2013. The South Korean vendor has had great success through not only its flagship Galaxy S3 device, but also its range of mid-range devices and the localisation of its handsets to include an Arab interface and applications. Both vendors are facing the threat of increased competition from Chinese vendors over the coming years, with the most significant threat coming from Huawei, which is producing a wide range of well-received handsets and has struck several local distribution relationships.
