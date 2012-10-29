New Market Report: Radio Frequency Components (RFC) Market for Consumer Electronics - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Radio Frequency Components (RFC) Market For Consumer Electronics - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Radio Frequency Components (RFC) (Antenna Switches, Filters, Power Amplifiers, Demodulators & Its Tunability Aspects) Market For Consumer Electronics - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017) By Applications (Cellular Phones, Tablets, E-readers, Gps Devices, Laptops, Smart Tv's, Set Top Boxes, Others), Modules, Materials & Geography
Radio frequency refers to the radio signals that vary from 3 KHz (1 KHz = 10^3 Hertz) to 300 GHz (1 GHz = 10^9 Hertz). In the field of consumer electronics, the area of interest is radio frequency ranging between 10 MHz and 10 GHz. The major components used in RF front communications in consumer electronics devices are mainly Receivers /Transmitters, Filters, Power Amplifiers, Duplexers, Antenna Switches, and Demodulators.
With RF developments, products that are enabled with internet protocols embark upon their existence and expansion all over the world. Developed regions such as Japan, China, and U.S had enabled this technology with changed architecture of communication devices five years back but developing nations such as India, Brazil, and South Africa have launched these technologies recently.
At present, most of the favorable frequency bands are occupied by cell phones or by government or unlicensed bands with limited transmission range. New devices such as tablets, head up displays, etc. have to rely on less favorable frequency bands, which have more noise distribution then the allotted lower frequencies.
This report refers to the RF components market, which caters to the wide range of applications, components, materials, and modules. RF components cover antenna switches, filters, power amplifiers and tuners; whereas RF components' application areas cover cellular phones, tablets, e-readers, GPS devices, laptops, smart TV's, and others.
RF Components market is segmented into the following categories:-
RFC Market- By Modules: Antenna Switch Module, Rx Module, Tx Module, Duplexer and Pa Module, Multi Duplexer Module, Rx and Duplexer Module
RFC Market- By Applications: Cellular Phones, Tablets, E-Readers, GPS Devices, Laptops, Smart TV's, Others
RFC Market- By Components: Antenna, filters, Power Amplifiers
RFC Market- By Tunability: Antenna Tunability, Filters Tunability, Pas Tunability
RFC Market- By Materials: Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Gallium Nitride
RFC Market- By Geography: Americas divided into North America and South America; Europe divided into Italy, France, Germany, U.K., and others; APAC divided into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea & India, Others; ROW divided into Middle East and Africa
In addition, the report entails details of:
Key growth drivers and restraints of the market
Burning issues and opportunities
Impact analysis of the market dynamics
Analysis of different applications of the market
