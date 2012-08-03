Recently published research from GBI Research, "Re-evaluating Pharmaceutical Pipelines - Emerging Markets, Biologics and Orphan Drugs to Shape Future Decision Making", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Re-evaluating Pharmaceutical Pipelines - Emerging Markets, Biologics and Orphan Drugs to Shape Future Decision Making", which examines the key issues influencing the re-evaluation of pharmaceutical pipelines due to changes in the economic environment, the emergence of new markets, M&A and partnering activity, and recent advances in science and technology. It discusses the strategies the industry has adopted to address both internal and external challenges through open innovation, strategic acquisitions, partnerships and licensing deals.
GBI Research's analysis highlights the trends in pharma productivity, the impact of drug attrition rates on different drug therapies, and the routes taken by companies to improve R&D efficiencies and maximize their product lifecycle management to ensure future growth and shareholder value.
It has been estimated that more than half of the products currently in late stage clinical development in pharmaceutical companies were originally derived from external sources. However, as the pool of innovative biotech and start-up companies contracts due to lack of venture capitalist funding, where will Pharma turn next? Find out more about the ways in which pharma is re-evaluating its product pipelines to invest in the future.
Scope
- Data and analysis regarding novel approaches to de-risk product development and address the shift in the geographical and therapeutic demands due to pharmerging markets and the changes in healthcare reform.
- Market analysis of R&D trends, identifying key areas of drug attrition and the strategies to reduce drug attrition and optimize product lifecycle management, including the expansion into OTC medicines, generics and biosimilars.
- Key challenges and opportunities that have had a significant impact on the market regarding geographical and therapeutic diversification of leading pharmaceutical companies.
- Key M&A activities and partnerships refueling company pipelines, including strategic acquisitions, collaborations, licensing deals, PPPs, CRADA s, JVs and risk sharing models.
- The competitive landscape and pharma R&D growth strategies adopted by leading pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Roche Group and Novartis.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the key market opportunities and align R&D portfolios to maximize growth
- Develop business strategies to optimize strategic acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships and licensing deals
- Devise a more tailored R&D approach to address specific geographical and therapeutic demands
- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key factors impacting pharma R&D and preventing late stage product failures
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Roche Group, Novartis
