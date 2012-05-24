New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Refining Industry in Asia-Pacific - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- "Refining Industry in Asia-Pacific - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2016", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that analyzes the oil refining industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides information about Asia-Pacific's oil refinery market with forecasts until 2016 and gives information on the key oil refinery projects and companies in the region. The report also provides details of the key trends and issues in the refining industry. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The Asia-Pacific region witnessed an annual average growth rate (AAGR) of 3.3% during the period 2006-2011 and will continue to grow during the period 2012-2016 at an AAGR of 3.4%. The growth of the Asia-Pacific refining market is largely due to increasing demand for refined petroleum products, especially in countries such as India and China. The market will continue to grow in future due to a continued increase in demand for refined petroleum products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides detailed analysis of the oil refining markets in Asia-Pacific, as well as details of the key companies, trends and issues in the industry forecast until 2016. The report primarily focuses on the following -
- The oil refining market in Asia-Pacific.
- Key companies in the Asia-Pacific refining sector.
- Key refinery projects in key Asia-Pacific refining markets.
- Key issues and trends in the refining sector in Asia-Pacific.
- The competitive landscape of the Asia-Pacific refining market.
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities in a rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to do the following -
- Understand the market positioning of the major refining countries and companies in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Asia-Pacific refining market.
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the refining market in this developing region, which is arguably the most important destination in the world.
- Benchmark your company against the major refining companies in the region by leveraging on detailed company analysis.
- Identify business opportunities with the help of comprehensive knowledge about upcoming refinery additions in Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company Ltd., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, SK Energy Co., Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Top 10 Emerging Refining Markets - Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2016
- Asia Pacific Refining Industry - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015
- Refining Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2011 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Refining Industry Outlook in Europe, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Refining Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Refining Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Refining Industry Outlook in North America, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Refining Industry to 2016 - Increasing Margins and Rise in Product Demand Set to Drive Capacity Expansions in Asia and Middle East
- Refining Industry Outlook in the US, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units - Global Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2016