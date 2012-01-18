New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Refractive Surgery Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Refractive Surgery Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" provides key data, information and analysis on the global refractive surgery devices market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the refractive surgery devices market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market's dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- Key segments covered include Ophthalmic Lasers and Microkeratomes.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for seven years to 2017. Company shares data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the refractive surgery devices market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Alcon, Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and Carl Zeiss AG.
Reasons to get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the refractive surgery devices globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the refractive surgery devices market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global refractive surgery devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Medical Optics, Inc, Alcon, Inc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG
