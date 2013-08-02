New Market Report: Reinsurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Reinsurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The Romanian reinsurance segment registered a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period (2008-2012). This was partly due to the rising number of EU-sponsored infrastructure projects taking place in the country. In 2012 the EU announced plans to invest over US$235 million in a Nuclear Photonics Project in Romania and also budgeted for other smaller infrastructure projects. This, combined with the nation's high claims ratio and frequency of natural disasters, is expected to support the reinsurance segment over the forecast period (2012-2017), as insurance companies look to share a higher proportion of their risk with reinsurers. Consequently, the segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The Romanian reinsurance segment registered a CAGR of 11.3% during the review period (2008-2012)
- The segment is anticipated to remain under pressure due to the decision of large reinsurance groups such as JLT Re, Swiss Re and Willis Re to withdraw, or reduce, their participation in the Romanian reinsurance segment
- Solvency II will act as a key growth driver
- The facultative reinsurance category is anticipated to stabilize and post a projected CAGR of 3.0%, while the treaty reinsurance category is projected to grow at a projected CAGR of 7.9%
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in Romania:
- It provides historical values for Romania's reinsurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Romania's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Romania and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Romanian reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Romanian reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Romanian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
