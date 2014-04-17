New Alternative Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Ghana Solar Market to receive a boost with the support of the Government of Ghana. In order to drive the growth of renewables in the country, the Renewable Energy Act of Ghana was implemented in the year 2011. It aims to promote and develop the renewable energy sector including solar and ensure its effective deployment in terms of meeting both power and heat requirements. In addition to feed-in-tariffs and other benefits offered under the Act, there are other support mechanisms that together offer significant investment opportunities in the Ghana renewable market space.
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Scope
- This report provides a detailed understanding of the various policy support mechanisms available in Ghana to promote the growth and development of renewable energy sources including solar in the country. In particular, the report lays its focus on the details of the Renewable Energy Act implemented by the Government of Ghana in the year 2011. Furthermore, the report also guides the investors on the structure of Power Purchase Agreement for renewables in the country coupled with the entire process of acquiring an electricity license. In short, it a ready policy guide for the investors who plans to invest in the Ghana's renewable energy market.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report makes the reader conversant about -
- Details about the feed-in-tariffs, renewable purchase obligation, renewable energy fund, interconnection provisions under the Renewable Energy Act, 2011 helps the renewable power investors to make judgmental investment in the Ghana renewable power market
- It also provides inputs on other policy support mechanisms available at the disposal of the renewable energy investor in Ghana
- It elucidates the Power Purchase Agreement Structure for renewables in Ghana along with the process of acquiring an electricity license in the country.
- Thus, this report serves as a easy reference to renewable power investors to gauge the Ghana renewable policy structure
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