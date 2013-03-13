New Market Report: Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK Electricals

New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK Electricals"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q2 2015 to give market size and trends. This is a sector report covering the UK Electricals market analysed by sub-categories - white, brown and grey goods.
Scope of this Report
- Review of economic trends and how they impact retail, explaining how key economic metrics will evolve so you can be prepared for new developments
- Plan pricing strategies effectively through forecasts of how volume, inflation and growth will pan out over the next ten quarters
- Category level forecasts are provided so you can build fully informed, long term growth strategies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
2013 will remain a tough environment for electricals retailing. Due to less competition on the high street, Dixons will be the prime beneficiary; however, independent retailers will also have opportunities in locations where Comet and Jessops stores have closed and there is no Currys or PC World.
Deflation will ease in Q2 as reduced competition enables electricals retailers to rebuild some margins. However, falling prices of high spec tablets and laptops will ensure deflation remains high.
As penetration of tablet devices increases, growth rates will inevitably slow down, but the continual evolution of tablet, laptop and mobile phone technology at different price points will still drive growth in H1.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How will the Electricals market perform relative to overall retail?
- Which product types will be key to driving volume growth in Electricals?
- When will the Electricals market recover and what factors will support this growth?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Electricals
- Retail Forecasts H1 2013: Clothing & Footwear
- Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK Food & Grocery
- Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK DIY Superstores
- Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK DIY & Gardening
- Retail Forecasts H1 2013: UK Furniture & Floorcoverings
- Retail Futures H1 2011: Electricals
- Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Sector Summary
- Global Electricals and Electronics Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Retail Futures H1 2013: UK Homewares