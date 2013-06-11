New Market Report: Retail Tissue in Colombia

Fast Market Research recommends "Retail Tissue in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Retail tissue posted current value sales growth of 6% in 2012. Private label, which has successfully penetrated all tissue types, is influencing the overall performance. Toilet paper has the largest private label value. Private label's retail value share in toilet paper grew from 2% in 2002 to 5% in 2009and 9% in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tissue and Hygiene in Colombia
- Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Colombia
- Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Colombia
- Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Colombia
- Incontinence in Colombia
- Retail Tissue in Venezuela
- Tissue and Hygiene in Israel
- Tissue and Hygiene in Chile
- Tissue and Hygiene in Finland
- Tissue and Hygiene in Morocco