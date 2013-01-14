Fast Market Research recommends "Rheumatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Increasing Uptake of Benlysta, Uloric, Krystexxa, and the Launch of Oral Tofacitinib to Spur Growth" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Rheumatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Increasing Uptake of Benlysta, Uloric, Krystexxa, and the Launch of Oral Tofacitinib to Spur Growth". The report provides insights into the rheumatology therapeutics market forecasts until 2018 and examines global treatment usage patterns for various rheumatology disorders. It also looks at the geographical distribution of the rheumatology disorders therapeutics market across key geographies (the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan) and provides insights into the R&D pipeline and promising future blockbusters until 2018. The report also profiles major biopharmaceutical companies in the segment and analyzes M&A activity and licensing agreements.
The reports covers Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Osteoarthritis (OA), Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and gout, as these are most prevalent forms of rheumatologic disease. The global rheumatology therapeutics market was estimated to be worth $17.1 billion in 2011, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2005, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to $23.8 billion by 2018.
Enbrel (etanercept), Humira (adalimumab) and Remicade (infliximab) are the major drugs used in rheumatology therapeutics. Enbrel and Humira account for the majority of the market in the US. Enbrel's patent is set to expire in October 2012, although this is not expected to have an immediate impact as biosimilars are not predicted to enter the market until 2016-2017. In March 2011, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of SLE and in July 2011, it was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
