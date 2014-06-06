Fast Market Research recommends "Romania Defence & Security Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- We expect Romania to spend US$2.9bn on defence in 2014. This is an increase on the US$2.7 the defence budget was worth in 2013. In early May 2014, the Romanian government announced that spending increases were necessary as a reaction to the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine. That country has become increasingly unstable since its revolution in Spring 2014 prompted Russia to annex Crimea and covertly support a pro-Moscow uprising in the east of the country.
BMI has given Romania an overall security risk rating of 85 for Q314. The country has a low risk of becoming involved in any major international conflict. It has a similarly low risk from suffering any major terrorist outrage. An equally positive appraisal cannot be given regarding the country's susceptibility, which we continue to judge as comparatively high.
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During early April 2014, Romania argued for a more robust NATO presence in the former Warsaw Pact area. The calls followed Russia's participation in the Ukrainian Revolution of Spring 2014 and Moscow's subsequent annexation of Crimea, along with its covert support of pro-Russian groups in eastern Ukraine. Romania is particularly concerned Russia's actions might indicate an increasingly expansionist strategy from Moscow. As of May 2014, NATO has deployed forces to the Baltic and elsewhere in Central Europe to act as a deterrent to any further moves eastwards by Moscow.
The Romania Defence & Security Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent forecasts for national and international security, the defence industry, military expenditure, employment in arms production, and arms imports and exports, as well as examining industry trends and prospects, national and multinational arms producers and the regulatory environment.
BMI's Romania Defence & Security Report provides professionals, consultancies, government departments, regulatory bodies and researchers with independent forecasts and regional competitive intelligence on the Romanian defence and security industry.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent defence and security industry forecasts on Romania to test other views - a key input for successful budgetary and strategic business planning in the Romanian defence and security market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in the Romanian defence and security sector through reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Romania.
- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. KPIs and latest activity).
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