Recently published research from GlobalData, "Russia Diversifies Gas Export Markets - Increasing Focus on Asia to Offset Potential Decline in Supply to Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- "Russia Diversifies Gas Export Markets - Increasing Focus on Asia to Offset Potential Decline in Supply to Europe”, is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData that provides an in-depth analysis on Russia’s diversification of its gas export markets to Asia-Pacific as Europe takes initiatives to decrease its dependence on Russian gas. The report provides a comprehensive study of the major reasons behind Europe’s diversification initiatives and discusses Russia’s efforts to maintain its European gas supplier status. The report details how the status of natural gas has changed from being a strategic product to a leverage product in Europe. Europe is a key export market for Russia and the former has been heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies. However, over the past few years, European countries have been trying to diversify their gas supply sources in order to maintain their energy security. Russia, in turn, is planning to diversify its gas export markets to make up for the potential decrease in gas offtake in Europe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the changing natural gas market in Europe and Russia. The scope of the report includes -
- Key steps undertaken by Europe to decrease its dependence on Russian gas
- Key rationales for Russia to make changes in its natural gas exports markets as Europe develops its LNG infrastructure, its gas shale potential and pipeline routes to access gas from different parts of the worldThe implications of the changing European gas trade scenario on Russian gas exports.
- Estimates of Russia’s gas exports to Asia by 2020.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Keep abreast of key European gas import source developments as the continent tries to develop alternate gas supply sources and routes bypassing Russia, and the emerging new business opportunities therein.
- Keep updated on the planned projects that will enable Russia to supply gas to new export markets.
- Understand the impact changing European gas trade will have on the global gas trade scenario.
- Keep updated on the planned projects that will enable Russia to supply gas to and protect its European markets.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- LNG in Asia Pacific - Market Analysis, Capacity Forecasts and Competitive Landscape to 2015
- Increasing Natural Gas Demand in China - Diversification of Gas Sources to Ensure Future Supply
- BG Group plc (BG.) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Oil and Gas Storage Industry to 2015 - Cost Reduction Strategies in the Form of Storage Facility Sharing to Boost the Market
- Natural Gas Industry to 2017 - Depleting Conventional Crude Oil Reserves and Emerging Technologies in Gas Consumption Infrastructure Driving Growth
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2015
- Reliance Industries Limited Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2014 - Details of Global Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2016 - Rise of Deepwater Hydrocarbon Production Leading to Industry Growth
- Eastern Europe Can Leverage On Its Shale Gas Potential To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas