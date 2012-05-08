New Market Report: Rx-to-OTC Switching Strategies - New Switching Opportunities in Weight Management and Smoking Cessation, but Encouraging the Uptake of Self-Medication Remains a Challenge

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Rx-to-OTC Switching Strategies - New Switching Opportunities in Weight Management and Smoking Cessation, but Encouraging the Uptake of Self-Medication Remains a Challenge" examines the key issues influencing the global OTC market and assesses why companies switch Rx drugs to OTC, their business strategies and the potential challenges and opportunities this creates. It provides an analysis of the global OTC market and forecasts broken down by geography and therapy areas. It discusses the national and international factors which impact the OTC market and companies operating in the OTC market. The report reviews the regulatory landscape in the US, Europe and Japan and highlights recent changes in regulatory procedures and guidelines. Therapy profiles provide a detailed analysis of the leading OTC drug classes and Company profiles provide a detailed analysis of the leading OTC companies. Finally the report discusses the challenges and future opportunities in the OTC market, business strategies and future outlook.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are available on the market without prescription and are widely used by consumers to treat minor ailments. Today there are over 300,000 OTC medicines and ingredients available for purchase to treat a broad range of conditions including high cholesterol, weight management, skin disorders and respiratory infections. OTC medicines are strictly regulated and a number of regulatory processes have now been established to enable new and approved products to be reviewed and approved in a clear and transparent manner.
Many large pharmaceutical companies have already made strategic investment in OTC medicines including J&J, GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser, Bayer Healthcare, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Proctor & Gamble, and whilst their business strategies vary, their success has been based on a combination of careful product selection and positioning, optimal distribution and aggressive marketing. The market will continue to be driven by a number of external factors, including the growing and ageing population, emerging consumers, consumer empowerment and education, unmet medical need, healthcare reform and governmental support, as well as companies actively managing their patent exposure, optimizing PLM and maximizing their advertising and marketing opportunities.
Scope
- Data and analysis on the Rx-to-OTC switch market in the top seven countries which includes the US, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan,
- Market Data on geographical landscape including country wise revenues, market size and market share.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser, Bayer Healthcare AG, Procter & Gamble, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Trends & conclusions
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Early Stage Drug Safety Strategies and Risk Management: Maximizing opportunities towards achieving clinical success
- Pipeline Insight: Epilepsy - Past successes hard to emulate in highly genericized market
- Drug Delivery Technologies: Players, products & prospects to 2018
- Pipeline and Commercial Insight: Moderate to Severe Chronic Nociceptive Pain - Anti-abuse opioids set to prosper
- OTC Opportunities in Europe, the US and Japan: Key trends, leading players and future Rx-OTC switching
- Innovation in Weight Management: Novel ingredients, regulatory challenges and go-to-market strategies
- Opportunities in Whey Products and Lactose: Market growth and new product development in sports and infant nutrition
- Global Weight Loss and Diet Management (2009 - 2014)
- Where Next for Global Contact Centers? New market opportunities, growth sectors and effective sales strategies
- Customer Loyalty in Australian Financial Services