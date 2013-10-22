New Market Report: Safilo Group SpA in Eyewear (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Safilo Group SpA in Eyewear (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Safilo Group is one of the global leaders in the high end and luxury spectacle frames and sunglasses industry. Established in Italy in the 1930s, the group has grown into an international company with a strong global distribution network. In recent years, the group has faced several challenges and undergone a turbulent period. While it continues to work through these struggles, recent events are pointing to an upbeat outlook for the company.
Euromonitor International's Safilo Group SpA in Eyewear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Eyewear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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