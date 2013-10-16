New Market Report: Searching for the Sweet Spot: Opportunities for Sugar and Chocolate Confectionery

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Searching for the Sweet Spot: Opportunities for Sugar and Chocolate Confectionery"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- As one of the most widely consumed processed food items in the world, the confectionery market often acts as a wider indicator for the packaged food sector. In this global briefing, Euromonitor International looks at the economic challenges facing the world of confectionery and the opportunities that exist in both developed and emerging markets. The report finishes with a unique look into the differing cost structures of confectionery manufacturers in different parts of the world.
Euromonitor International's Searching for the Sweet Spot: Opportunities for Sugar and Chocolate Confectionery global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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