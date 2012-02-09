Recently published research from GBI Research, "Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Asia-Pacific Region - Cell Culture Technology-Based Vaccines to Revolutionize the Market by Faster Production and High Initial Purity", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider has released its latest research "Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market in Asia-Pacific Region - Cell Culture Technology-Based Vaccines to Revolutionize the Market by Faster Production and High Initial Purity Description" which essentially provides insights into the seasonal influenza vaccine sales forecasts for the Asia-Pacific Region until 2017. The report also delves deep into vaccination patterns for seasonal influenza in the Asia-Pacific Region. Further, the geographical distribution of seasonal influenza vaccines across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and Singapore are also provided in the report. The report offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the Asia-Pacific countries. The report also reveals the seasonal influenza vaccine R&D pipeline and offers profiles of promising vaccines. The report explores the competitive landscape including profiles for top companies. Finally, the key trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions, and licensing agreements involving seasonal influenza vaccines is also presented.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Treatment of seasonal influenza is dominated by two categories of treatment options, vaccines and antiviral therapies. In the recent years it was observed that demand for seasonal influenza vaccines have increased due to changed perception of patient population. The patient population is of the opinion that preventive healthcare is better compared to curative healthcare; this led to increased demand of vaccines in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is an attractive market for seasonal influenza vaccine manufacturers. Major drivers in the market is increasing awareness, increasing vaccination coverage in the APAC countries and rising government support for immunization against seasonal influenza. Major restraints of the market are variable demand and limited production capacity. Traditional egg based manufacturing of seasonal influenza vaccines is being replaced with cell culture vaccines. Cell culture based production of vaccines is expected to reduce the problems associated with the production and use of seasonal influenza vaccines which will further increase the vaccination coverage in the APAC region.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Abbott Laboratories (Solvay Pharmaceuticals), CSL Biotherapies, Novartis Vaccines, Crucell N.V. (Berna Biotech)
