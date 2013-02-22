New Market Report: Self-Service Cafeterias in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Self-Service Cafeterias in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Self-service cafeterias remained a tiny niche at the end of the review period, with just six outlets present in the country. These outlets are mainly in-store outlets operated by retailers such as IKEA and Jones the Grocer. However, most shopping malls offer a wide range of consumer foodservice options, thus providing strong competition for self-service cafeterias. Consequently, there was little appetite for expansion in this channel at the end of the review period, with no growth in outlet...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- Oils Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Oils and Fats)
- Solid Fats Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Oils and Fats)
- Dairy in United Arab Emirates
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2011
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2012
- United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017