New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Semiconductor (Silicon) IP Market by Form Factor (Integrated Circuit IP, SOC IP), Design Architecture (Hard IP, Soft IP), Processor Type (Microprocessor, DSP), Application, Geography and Verification IP - Forecast & Analysis to 2013 - 2020
Today's System-on-Chips and advanced ICs integrate a great variety of advanced functionality into a single device to offer superior performance, with more IP cores on a single chip. The rapidly growing consumer applications demand extensively integrated functionality and competitive features, such as optimization between performance and power consumption, all at an aggressive price point. As new players are increasingly implementing a fab-lite or fabless strategy, the fabs and manufacturing processes are consolidating. By rendering access to silicon-proven, high-quality IP during the fabrication processes, key players are able to increasingly outsource IP. IP cores in the semiconductor and electronic design industry have had a sound impact on the design of circuits on a semiconductor chip. By licensing a design several times, the IP core licensor spreads the cost of development among several chip makers.
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Presently, embedded technology is increasingly penetrating into the semiconductor industry causing growth in the share of embedded IP over general IP segment in all fields. The rising focus on multi-core technology has paved way for huge revenues in the embedded IP market segments. The global DSP IP market is one of the fastest growing value chain segments.
In terms of overall market revenue, computer and peripherals, mobiles and tablets, networking technologies, and telecom infrastructure are the four primary revenue contributing sectors in the semiconductor IP market. In 2013, computer and peripherals was the largest shareholder in the market revenue generation among all the sectors but the huge growth in smartphones and tablet PCs worldwide is expected to fuel the semiconductor IP market in mobiles and tablets applications. Large companies such as Synopsys (U.S.) and Arm (U.K.) are looking for innovation in their products to serve the increasing demand of semiconductor IP cores in the mobiles and tablets application segment. Military, aerospace, and defense are among the emerging end user applications for the global semiconductor IP market.
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