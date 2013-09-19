New Market Report: Sets/Kits in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sets/Kits in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- In 2012, category value growth slowed to 2% from 4% a year earlier as consumers delayed their Christmas shopping in order to wait for better deals. The current economic climate is putting increased pressure on UK consumers, which has had a direct impact on spending on Christmas gifts. A large proportion of UK consumers are postponing their Christmas shopping until the sales start in order to get a cheaper deal.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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