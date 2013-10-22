New Market Report: Skin Care in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Skin Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Skin care products continued to perform well and reached R4.68 billion in 2012 up by 9% on the previous year. Mass products continue to perform well with leading market participants continually innovating. Promotions, discounting and advertising drove sales and growth as consumers continued to seek products with added value.
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa
- The Future of the Skincare Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of South Africa Household Care Packaging to 2017
- The Future of South Africa Pet Care Packaging to 2017
- Facial Care Market in South Africa to 2017
- Market Focus - The Oral Hygiene Market in South Africa, to 2016
- Body Care Market in South Africa to 2017
- Hand Care Market in South Africa to 2017
- Make-Up and Skin Care Products Market in South Africa
- Skin Care in South Korea