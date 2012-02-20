Recently published research from GBI Research, "Smart Grid Market in Europe to 2020 - Advanced Grid Concepts and Intelligent Technology Pivotal to Achieving EU 20-20-20 Targets", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Smart Grid Market in Europe to 2020 - Advanced Grid Concepts and Intelligent Technology Pivotal to Achieving EU 20-20-20 Targets". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the European smart grid market covering the three major technologies: smart meters, synchrophasors and in-home displays. The report gives the cumulative installed units and revenue from 2010-2020 for the three technologies for France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and the UK. It also details smart grid policies and regulations in the European Union. It gives global smart grid market analysis, technology analysis, technology deployments by four major technologies and European major countries and the drivers and restraints.
The report covers European market trends, gives market analysis for smart meters, synchrophasors and in-home displays and provides active and upcoming projects as well as recently completed deals. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
According to GBI Research, The cumulative number of smart meter units installed in Europe is expected to grow from 7.6 million units in 2010 to 105.99 million units in 2020 at a CAGR of 30.2%.
The cumulative number of synchrophasor units installed in Europe is expected to grow from 20 units in 2010 to 208 units in 2020 at a CAGR of 26.4%. The cumulative number of in-home display units in Europe is expected to grow from 608,000 units in 2010 to 40,523,240 units in 2020 at a CAGR of 38.8%.
Scope
The report provides detailed analysis and forecasts on the European smart grid market. Its scope includes -
- European smart grid market analysis covering the three major technologies: smart meters in France, Spain and the UK; synchrophasors in Denmark, Finland and Sweden; and in-home displays in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the UK.
- Historical and forecast figures for units installed and revenues for smart meters, synchrophasors and in-home displays from 2008-2020.
- Smart grid policies and incentives for the European Union.
- Global smart grid market analysis, technology analysis, technology deployments and drivers and restraints.
- European smart grid market trends and market analysis.
- European smart grid market technology deployments in France, Spain, the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
- European smart grid market deals analysis of mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, venture capitals, debt finances and equity offerings.
- European smart grid market major contracts and major projects.
