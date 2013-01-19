Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Social Local Mobile (SoLoMo) Game-Play Behavior in Free2Play, Virtual Goods & Hybrid Ecosystem", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- From local search to location gaming SoLoMo (Social Local and Mobile) is becoming powerful force with big implications for many applications and gaming in certainly no exception. SoLoMo gaming has passed the honeymoon phase and is revitalizing the mobile gaming ecosystem resulting a huge disruptions for certain existing players. A few key technology developments are driving this disruption including LTE, smartphone, tablet device, HTML5, and the Cloud.
Based on surveys among mobile social gamer, location gamer, and emerging ecosystem players, Mind Commerce releases this research focusing on SoLoMo game-play behavior. This report is must reading for anyone with a vested interest in the mobile gaming industry or considering a market entry strategy. This research is also critical for any company in the social and/or location-based mobile application space as SoLoMo gaming is poised to become a significant source of revenue throughout the value chain for players who identify, understand, and capitalize upon these trends.
Target Audience:
- Social media companies
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile application developers
- Location-based service developers
- Gaming industry companies of all types
Report Benefits:
- Learn how "Consumption - Engagement - Interaction" based model will manifest in SoLoMo gaming platform
- Identify the SoLoMo gamer base and regional split vs. split over device platform payment stream and engagement 2013 - 2018.
- Learn who among existing vs. emerging market players will succeed
- Identify SoLoMo gamer perceptions, spending patterns, and the industry scope/attributes of ad monetization
- Learn the psychological predisposition, demographic classification, and market factors driving game-play, spending, and revenue opportunities
- Learn how SoLoMo gaming will adopt new market technology as well as anticipated gamer actions, new payment modes, and disruptive innovation over
