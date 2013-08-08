New Market Report: Soft Drinks in Egypt

Fast Market Research recommends "Soft Drinks in Egypt" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Egypt has been on the ropes since investors and tourists, two vital cash streams, fled after the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Industry players and economic experts claim that the economy is gradually recovering. However, Egypt's basic economic problems, such as a huge budget gap, a perilous drop in currency reserves and a high unemployment rate, persist. This means that recovery will be slow and very much dependent on maintaining the political stability of the country.
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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