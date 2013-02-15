New Market Report: Software - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide

New Software research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Software - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Software industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the software industry and had a total market value of $25.2 billion in 2011. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 19.3% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the software industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $14.6 billion in 2011.
China is expected to lead the software industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $28.5 billion in 2016, followed by Russia, India, Brazil with expected values of $6.3, $6.1 and $5.1 billion, respectively.
