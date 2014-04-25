Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market (SDN Switching, Controllers, Cloud Virtualization application, Network Virtualization Security, End-Users) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
Enterprises are inclining more toward network virtualization and data center consolidation, both the trends lead to high-performance computing and complex networks. The solution offered to cater to the needs of current trend is Software-Defined Networking (SDN), an emerging approach for designing, building, and managing networks. The architecture used in SDN makes it ideal for high-bandwidth and dynamic applications. This architecture helps to decouple the network control and forwarding functions enabling easy programmability of the entire network control.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
SDN solutions provide features such as direct programmability of network control, increases agility of network to adjust to the traffic flow, enables the entire network to be managed through a single interface, helps to simplify network designs and operations, use of this architecture leads to reduction in capital expenditure and operational expenditure too and at the same time it enables organizations to innovate new types of services, applications, and business models.
SDN solutions find applications in majority of industrial verticals, and are majorly used by verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), educational institutions, government, and telecom and IT industries. SDN market can be segmented by solutions among switches, controllers, cloud virtualization applications, and network virtualization security. Switches and controllers contribute to higher market share and are expected to be dominated by cloud virtualization and network virtualization security solutions by 2019.
SDN solutions are poised for quick adoption across various verticals; few of them are:
- BFSI: This vertical relies on its network infrastructure for its day-to-day business activities. Organizations pay a hefty amount to manage their globally dispersed assets. SDN solutions lower down the cost associated with the network infrastructure and also help in controlling the entire network from a single interface and cater in allocating the bandwidth for high-priority applications.
- Educational Institutions: Educational institution campuses are increasingly getting in sync with the latest technologies and are opting more for Wi-Fi-enabled campuses and much more. All the advancements come with a pre-requisite of network infrastructures. Thus, SDN solutions will be much needed by educational institutions as well.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mass Notification Market by Solutions (In Building, Wide Area, Distributed), by Applications (Emergency Communications, Disaster Recovery, Public Alerts and Warning, Business Ops) - Global Advancements Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014 - 2019
- Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market (Software Defined Storage (SDS); Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Compute/Server, Network Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Green Data Center Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)
- Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Endpoint Security Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Transportation Management Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
- Enterprise Collaboration Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024
- Smart Transportation Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)