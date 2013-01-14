New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Solar Photovoltaic Power Market to 2020 - Market Leaders to Achieve Grid Parity due to Decreasing Module Prices, Low Maintenance and Ease of Installation"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Solar Photovoltaic Power Market to 2020 - Market Leaders to Achieve Grid Parity due to Decreasing Module Prices, Low Maintenance and Ease of Installation". The report gives an in-depth analysis of solar PV power markets in four regions, Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa covering the sixteen major countries: The report covers the cumulative installed capacity and power generation of solar photovoltaic (PV), between 2005 and 2020. The report also provides the global solar PV market drivers and restraints. Lists of the foremost active and upcoming solar PV power plants at regional level and major contracts are also provided in the report.
The report covers regulatory frameworks and policy overviews for each of the countries covered. It also discusses in detail the concept of grid parity. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Analysis of the solar PV power market covering four major regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East and Africa.
- In depth analysis of solar PV power market in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, India, China, Japan, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Israel
- Historical and forecast data on installed capacity and power generation for solar PV between 2005 and 2020
- Off-grid and on-grid capacities in countries covered between 2005 and 2011
- Market dynamics including drivers and restraints for the region
- Leading active and upcoming solar PV power plants for each of the countries covered
- Regulatory framework and policies overview for each country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities for solar PV power markets
- Understand the impact of renewable energy regulations and government policies to device market entry plans
- The upcoming power projects in each country will help to analyze strategic locations for business expansion and will help manufacturers and suppliers in prospect identification
- Evaluate potential of emerging markets to quantify return on investments
