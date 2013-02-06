New Market Report: Solar PV in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

Fast Market Research recommends "Solar PV in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" from GlobalData, now available