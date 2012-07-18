New Market Report: Some Like It Hot: Trends in Packaged Food Flavours and Ethnic Cuisine, Part 1

Fast Market Research recommends "Some Like It Hot: Trends in Packaged Food Flavours and Ethnic Cuisine, Part 1" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Flavours remain crucial to the development and sale of packaged food because they speak directly to the pleasure of eating, as well as to important underlying consumer sentiments of indulgence, exoticism and authenticity. This global briefing examines how packaged food companies are not only tapping into consumer demand for spicier flavours worldwide, they are also using these stronger flavours as a means of adding value, driving retail value sales and, ultimately, protecting their margins.
Euromonitor International's Some Like It Hot: Trends in Packaged Food Flavours and Ethnic Cuisine, Part 1 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Active, Smart and Intelligent packaging market by products, applications, trends and forecasts (2010-2015)
- Global Consumer Foodservice Survey 2011: Trends in Workplace Catering and Consumer Expenditure
- Packaged Food in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in the UK
- Canned/Preserved Food in the US
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in France