New Market Report: Sony PlayStation Vita: Mobile Console vs. Cellphone-based Gaming Market 2012-2017

New Consumer Goods research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Japanese electronics giant Sony with proven selling experience of Japan market launched its new dedicated console gaming device for high-end handheld portable console market named PlayStation Vita in North and Latin America, Europe, PAL regions, and Singapore on February 22, 2012.
We see this development as an evolution of gaming as the portable handheld gaming market, including consoles, have gone through a massive revitalization in last 10 years. The notable shift has taken place on gaming preference shifting from hard-core gamer to casual gamer. However, Mind Commerce observes that there remains a market opportunity among niche target group for portable handheld gaming devices (such as PS Vita) with multifunctional capabilities such as digital download facility PS store.
This research includes:
- Vita platform development market opportunity analysis
- Analysis of console vs. mobile/cellular gaming marketplace
- Vita & console gaming market projections through 2012-2017
- Evaluation of PS Vita positioning as dedicated premium gaming device
- Vita competitive positioning vs. smartphones, market prospects, and more
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings:
- The US will hold 60% of device market share by 2017
- Device unit sales is expected to growth by 1358% through 2017
- The average game unit sale is expected to reach 52.5 billion by 2017
- Average gamers' game units consumption is expected to reach 3 from 1.5
- Sony will hold the market lead by 40% market share defeating Nintendo behind
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Electronic gaming device manufacturer
- Video Game publishers and developers
- Social game and Casual game publishers or developer
- Gaming infrastructure providers (equipment, software, and services)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis
- The Video Gaming Market Outlook: Evolving business models, key players, new challenges and the future outlook.
- The Video Gaming Industry Outlook
- Global Animation & Gaming Market Size and Forecast (2011-2016)
- Gamification 2012 - 2017: Opportunities and Market Outlook for Next Generation Brand/Product Advertising through Embedded Gaming
- The Top 10 Consumer Electronics Manufacturers: Global industry outlook and key player strategies, performance and SWOT analysis
- The Future of PC/TV Convergence: Opportunities and challenges in online video
- Games Consoles: Global Industry Guide
- Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications AB- Strategy and SWOT Report
- What The Global Mobile Telecoms Industry Is Planning In 2010-2011: Procurement, Investment & Industry Trends Outlook