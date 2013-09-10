New Market Report: South Africa Shipping Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "South Africa Shipping Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Growth at South African ports is threatened by the global headwinds that are posing challenges for the country as a whole, namely the eurozone crisis and the China slowdown. However, with continued investment in facilities, growth in private final consumption, and ever-expanding coal exports, we forecast growth in both total tonnage and container volumes in 2013.
Headline Industry Data
- Richards Bay Port tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 6.2%. Over the medium term we project a 5.3% average annual increase.
- Port of Durban container throughput is forecast to grow by 0.9% in 2013. Growth will average 4.7% per annum in the medium-term forecast period to 2017.
- 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.8%, and to average 4.6% per annum to 2017.
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Key Industry Trends
Transnet Expansion Plan Belies Funding Woes: Projects continue to emerge from Transnet's expansive capital expenditure plans, which are set to provide massive opportunities in South Africa's construction market but the plans hinge on Transnet's ability to secure financing. Whilst the company has considerable cash assets, at least ZAR87bn will need to be raised from external sources. Currently only ZAR3.6bn has been raised this year, leaving a substantial funding gap.
Hamburg Sud To Launch SABR Service From July: German shipping company Hamburg Sud will offer a new fixed-day, fortnightly service between South Africa and Argentina and Brazil (SABR Service) from July 21. The service, which will be operated in cooperation with Nile Dutch, will call at Durban, Port Elizabeth, Buenos Aires, Rio Grande, Itajai, Santos and Rio de Janeiro. Additional destinations in South America, North America and Europe will be served on a trans-shipment basis.
Avedia Receives First Set Of LPG Storage Tanks: South Africa-based Avedia Energy received the first consignment of four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage tanks in June, which will be installed at the Western Cape's storage facility at the port of Saldanah. The tanks were manufactured in China and are part of the initial phase of the plant commissioning.
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