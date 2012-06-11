New Market Report: South Asia's Wealth Diaspora: Looking Beyond Non-Resident Indians

Fast Market Research recommends "South Asia's Wealth Diaspora: Looking Beyond Non-Resident Indians" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The population of overseas Indians, including non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs), reached 21.6 million in 2011. The US accounts for the largest proportion of NRI millionaires, followed by the UK, the UAE, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia. The population of overseas Pakistanis, including non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and persons of Pakistani origin (PPOs) reached eight million in 2011. The UK has the largest share of NRP millionaires, followed by the US, the Persian Gulf countries and Canada. The population of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) reached 5.4 million in 2011. The Persian Gulf countries account for the largest number of NRB millionaires, followed by the UK and the USA. The population of overseas Sri Lankans, including non-resident Sri Lankans (NRSLs) and persons of Sri Lankan origin (PSLOs) reached 2.5 million in 2011. Singapore accounts for the highest proportion of overseas Sri Lankans in 2011; followed by Canada, the UK and the UAE.
- The value of the worldwide wealth management market for NRI millionaires increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the review period. This value is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.93% over the forecast period.
- With a worldwide NRI base of 21.6 million, India already has the world's second-largest non-resident national population. The country's NRI millionaire count of 170,000 is also among the highest in the world, with this group having average wealth of over US$3 million. Moreover, the total wealth of NRI millionaires is expected to increase by 6.9% in 2011-2012, while the NRI population is currently growing by 1% per annum. This equates to an annual growth of 300,000 people, a growth that is expected to increase opportunities for wealth management service providers.
- With Persian Gulf countries accounting for 48% of the total non-resident Pakistani population, Gulf-based NRPs are one of the largest markets for wealth management companies. In terms of proportion of total NRP population, the Persian Gulf countries are followed by the UK and the US. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia and the UAE both employ a considerable number of Pakistani workers. Consequently, many leading domestic and international banks are focusing on these customers in order to expand their wealth management businesses.
- The total amount of NRB remittance sent to Bangladesh recorded robust growth during the review period. However, this growth has recently slowed rapidly with the 2011 annual growth of 6% being less than half the 2010 annual growth of 13.4%. Over the forecast period, the increasing number of Bangladeshis leaving their home country is expected to continue to drive remittance growth, with total remittance expected to record a CAGR of 12.02%.
