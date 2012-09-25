New Market Report: Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing in Eastern Europe: Databook to 2016

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing in Eastern Europe: Databook to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Canadean's, "Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing in Eastern Europe: Databook to 2016" contains detailed historic and forecast retail sales values, segmented at a category level. The report takes into account macroeconomic indicators and industry-specific drivers to provide data that helps companies in the retailing industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing market in Eastern Europe. It provides detailed historic and forecast sales value, segmented at market and category level. "Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing in Eastern Europe: Databook to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the retail industry in Eastern Europe, making it an essential tool for companies active across Eastern Europe retail value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing market in Eastern Europe.
- Analysis of the Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing market and its categories including full year 2011 sales value and forecasts till 2016.
- Historic and forecast sales value of the Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing market for the period 2006 through to 2016.
- Individual category analysis of historic and forecast sales value for the period 2006 through to 2016.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures of Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing market in Eastern Europe.
- Allows you to analyze market as the report offers detailed historic and forecast retail sales value, segmented at a category level.
- Provides you with information on sales segmentation by category in Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing market.
- Enhance your knowledge of the market with key figures on sales value and segmentation by category for the historic period.
- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market along with the segmentation.
