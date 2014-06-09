Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Sports nutrition is benefiting from the trend among certain Austrians of engaging in sports, perceiving this to be the best way to manage their weight and stay healthy. However, according to a survey conducted by IMAS International Institute from Linz, the percentage of Austrians who regularly engage in sport decreased from 20% in 2008 to 16% in 2012. Sports nutrition nevertheless benefited from the fact that some consumers who wish to be more physically active are opting to try ?light? sports first, such as walking and going to the gym.
Competitive Landscape
Natural Power GmbH leads the sports nutrition category, accounting for a 22% value share in 2013. The company was able to generate its value share thanks to the positive performance of its brands Natural Power, Maxim and Centella Asiatica Natufarma in protein bars and powder. Natural Power strongly benefits from its Austrian background, since it is recognised as high-quality domestic manufacturer.
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Industry Prospects
Sports nutrition is expected to continue to benefit from an increase in the number of consumers who are seeking to engage in sports and/or regular physical activity, recognising such as the best means through which to stay fit and healthy. A growing number of people are set to start with ?light? sports such as walking and thus opt for ?light? sports nutrition, such as protein bars and RTD protein. As a result, sports nutrition as a whole is predicted to see a CAGR of 6% at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period, which will represent a stronger performance than the 5% CAGR registered over the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports Nutrition industry in Austria with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports Nutrition industry in Austria, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports Nutrition in Austria market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports Nutrition in Austria?
- What are the major brands in Austria?
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