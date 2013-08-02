New Market Report: Sports Nutrition in Costa Rica

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports Nutrition in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- More local consumers are aware of the importance of active lifestyles, and they are willing to join gyms or participate in outdoor sporting activities, especially at weekends. In this context, running has become a very popular practice among people wanting to keep in shape and improve their physical performance. Runners often try to achieve a balanced diet, keeping track of the amount of energy and protein they ingest. As a result, sports nutrition has gradually moved from being exclusively...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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