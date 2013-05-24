New Market Report: Store Cards in the United Kingdom
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- In 2012, store cards experienced a fall in value and volume transactions, declining by 14% and 15% respectively, while cards in circulation dropped by 10% , reaching the lowest level over the review period. These cards suffered as consumers targeted a reduction in their debts and these type of cards came under a lot of scrutiny due to the high APR which can be up to 30%.
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in United Kingdom report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Credit Cards in the United Kingdom
- Debit Cards in the United Kingdom
- Charge Cards in the United Kingdom
- ATM Cards in the United Kingdom
- Pre-Paid Cards in the United Kingdom
- Stationery and Cards: Global Industry Guide
- Stationery and Cards in the United Kingdom
- The Future of Retailing in UK to 2015
- Stationery and Cards Retailing in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016