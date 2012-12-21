New Market Report: Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem

New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- A typical machine-to-machine (M2M) solution consists of five or six stakeholders. Each stakeholder performs one or more dedicated tasks as part of a comprehensive solution. These tasks include connectivity, platform, software development, integration services, consultation, deployment, activation and often many more depending upon the specific industry and application.
M2M partnerships are formed for various purposes including reduction of complexity from the customer perspective and often to develop specific M2M applications which promise reduced time to market for enterprise clients.
Given the level of complexity, and the desire for companies to focus on their core competencies, a single company is often not in a position to provide integrated end-to-end solution by itself. Strategic alliances are therefore a critical aspect of the M2M ecosystem.
This report evaluates 43 strategic alliances that have been formed over the last two years within the M2M ecosystem. This research includes analysis of long term strategies of major telecom service providers and MVNO companies. This is must reading for any company already within the M2M ecosystem and/or any company evaluating the M2M value chain to determine potential partnerships, repositioning/renegotiation, mergers and acquisitions.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Systems integration companies
- Enterprise companies of all types
- Investment and M&A companies of all types
- M2M equipment and service providers of all types
Companies in Report:
Telecommunications Service Provider
- America Movil
- Avea
- China Unicom
- CSL
- Datatrade
- Deutsche Telekom
- Etisalat
- Everything Everywhere
- France Telecom-Orange
- FreeMove
- KPN
- Mobily
- NTT Docomo
- Optimus
- Rogers
- Singtel
- Sprint
- Telefonica
- TeliaSonera
- Telstra
- T-Mobile
- Verizon Wireless
- VimpelCom
- Vodafone
MVNO/MVNE
- Atmovia
- Jasper Wireless
- NextM2M
- Transatel
Platform Provider
- Axeda
- SensorLogic
Communications Solution Integrators
- NEC
- Orange Business Services
M2M Technology and Service Providers
- Cinterion
- Digi International
- ILS Technology
- Multi-Tech Systems
- Numerex
- RACO Wireless
- Sierra Wireless
- Transaction Network Services (TNS)
- Wyless
Technology and Service Providers
- Bosch Group
- Giesecke & Devrient
- ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC)
Telecom Hardware and Software Providers
- Nokia Siemens
Companies Partnering to Develop Specific M2M Applications
- BMW
- Cetecom
- ClearConnex
- Cotecna
