New Market Report: Strategic Insights and Future Growth Potential of Flexible Packaging in BRIC

New Manufacturing market report from BRICdata: "Strategic Insights and Future Growth Potential of Flexible Packaging in BRIC"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries play a significant role in the global flexible packaging industry. The flexible packaging industry in the BRIC countries posted healthy growth during the review period and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The Brazilian flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period (2012-2016). The Russian flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% over the forecast period; the Indian flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period. The Chinese flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.52% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- China leads the flexible packaging market among the BRIC countries
- China also ranks among the leading flexible packaging markets globally
- Flexible plastic is the key segment in flexible packaging
- The packaged food industry is the major end-user market for flexible packaging
- Changing food habits, growing urbanization and functional convenience are the major drivers of the flexible packaging market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the flexible packaging industry in the BRIC countries
- It provides historical values for the BRIC packaging industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the overall packaging industry as well as the flexible packaging industry
- It offers a detailed analysis of the flexible plastic, aluminum foil and flexible paper packaging categories
- It offers a detailed analysis of the flexible packaging industry by end-user market
- It details the regulatory frameworks for the flexible packaging industry in the BRIC countries
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues in the flexible packaging industry
- It details the competitive landscape in the flexible packaging industry in the BRIC countries
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insights into the flexible packaging industry in the BRIC countries
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges in the BRIC countries
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the flexible packaging industry
- Analyze the regulatory environment governing the packaging industry in the BRIC countries, enabling you to identify the options available to enter the market by analyzing the business environment in each nation
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novelis, Alcoa, Votorantim Group, Amcor, Dixie Toga, Klabin S.A., Rexam PLC, Tetra Pak International SA, Stora Enso Oyj, Ecolean AB, Uflex Limited, Essel Propack Limited, The Paper Products Ltd, Hindalco Industries Limited, Foshan Huaxin Packaging Co. Ltd., Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Holdings Limited,, Tetra Pak International SA, Alcan Packaging Propack, Amcor Fiber Packaging Asia Pet Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Active, Smart and Sustainable Packaging Industry in the BRIC Countries
- The French Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Chinese Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Turkish Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The New Zealand Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Indonesian Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Swiss Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Indian Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Canadian Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Russian Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015