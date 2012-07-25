Fast Market Research recommends "Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Mexico SBR industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the SBR industry in Mexico. The report covers Mexico SBR plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents SBR demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major SBR producers in Mexico. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Mexico SBR industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- SBR industry supply scenario in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned SBR plants in Mexico with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- SBR industry market dynamics in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming SBR plants
- Company shares of key SBR producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the SBR industry in Mexico
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the SBR industry in Mexico
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the SBR industry in Mexico
- Understand the market positioning of SBR producers in Mexico
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Mexico
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Grupo Kuo, S.A.B de C.V., Repsol YPF, S.A.,
