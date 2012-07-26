New Market Report: Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants

New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"