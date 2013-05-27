New Market Report: Sudan Defence & Security Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Sudan Defence & Security Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Executive Summary
Despite its stated intention, in late 2012, to increase its defence budget in 2013, we expect Sudan's defence capabilities to remain constrained by the country's ongoing weak economic growth and protracted fiscal crisis. The resumption of oil transit fees from South Sudan will support the country's capacity for increased defence spending, and yet we expect growth to be modest. Nonetheless, after two years of estimated expenditure contraction, a return to growth in 2013 will represent a reversal in trend and signifies the emphasis that the country still places on defence spending as a proportion of total government spending, in spite of the urgent need for increased government consumption elsewhere in the economy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- We expect Sudan's defence spending in US dollar terms to increase by 3.4% in 2013. This follows two years of expenditure declines.
- We expect defence spending to average 8.8% annually over our five-year forecast period to 2017 with expenditure supported by a return to economic growth. Indeed, we forecast Sudanese GDP growth to average 3.8% annually out to 2017, a marked improvement on the past two years of severe economic contraction.
- We expect defence spending as a proportion of Sudan's total GDP to remain fairly constant over our forecast period at around 4.7-4.8% of GDP.
- Sudan performs poorly in our Middle East & Africa Security Ratings, ranking in 13th place out of 15 markets analysed and ahead of only Yemen and Syria.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Spain Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- France Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Australia Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- India Defence & Security Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Defence & Security Report Q2 2013