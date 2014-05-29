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New Market Report: Sugar in Colombia (2014) - Market Sizes

Recently published research from Mintel, "Sugar in Colombia (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research

 

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sugar in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in Colombia is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.



Compound annual growth rates

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.

View Full Report Details and Table of Contents

Socio-economic data

Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.

Market Size & Forecast

Companies Mentioned in this Report: Riopaila Castilla S.A., Incauca S.A., Ingenio Providencia S.A., Grupo Manuelita S.A, Mayaguez S.A., Ingenio la Caba?a S.A, Ingenio Risaralda S.A, Others

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Source: Fast Market Research
Posted Thursday, May 29, 2014 at 11:09 AM CDT - Permalink

 