Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sugar in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in Colombia is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.

