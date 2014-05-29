New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sugar & Sweeteners in Colombia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This comprises packaged sugar and sweeteners. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Sugar & Sweeteners in Colombia is given in COP and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Non-white
- Sugar
- Sweeteners
- White
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Colombia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kellogg Company, Mondelez International, Inc., Pioneer Foods (Pty) Ltd., Tiger Brands, Own Label, Others
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