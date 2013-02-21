New Market Report: Sustainability Implementation in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief

Fast Market Research recommends "Sustainability Implementation in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- "Sustainability Implementation in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief" is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of leading construction industry companies in Europe. This report identifies the sustainability and energy-efficiency measures widely adopted across the European construction industry. It also categorizes the prerequisites for implementation of sustainability measure and the most efficient monitoring practices used. The report also provides access to information categorized by buyers, suppliers and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Organizational pre-requisites for sustainability
- Implementation of sustainable measures
- Key energy efficiency measures
- Effective monitoring of sustainability
