"Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecast, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes what sustainability means to the global mining industry and how it is being implemented. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, and examines their actions related to sustainable procurement practices and marketing green initiatives. This report provides a comprehensive account of how executives in the global mining industry perceive sustainability, and also explores the key drivers and challenges of sustainability management; furthermore, it attempts to forecast the change in demand for various sustainable products and services in different markets across the globe. The report provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global mining industry companies. As sustainability emerges as a strong theme in the business environment, this report provides the reader with an extensive and authoritative analysis of what sustainability means to the mining industry and how it is being implemented. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, and examines their actions surrounding sustainable procurement practices and marketing green initiatives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In total, 60% and 55% of buyer respondents identified that their company is involved in sustainability initiatives for community development such as the 'creation of job opportunities for the local community' and the 'provision of training programs related to health and safety in mining operations' respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Overall, 'cost-savings and operational efficiency', 'growth opportunities', and 'strengthening competitive position' are the key drivers that influence buyers' and suppliers' organizational sustainability practices.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rio Tinto Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., LUHR Filter, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Xstrata, Newmont, Sinclair Knight Merz, National Copper Corporation of Chile, The Groote Eylandt Mining Company, Honeywell Process Solutions, PT. Krakatau DayaListrik, Krakatau Steel Group, Schneider Electric, Deutsche Rohstoff AG, National Aluminum Company Ltd., Teranga, Alcoa Inc., Barrick gold Corporation, NMDC Ltd., Atlas Copco, Caterpiller, Komatsu Ltd., AsiaTrak, Lundin Mining Corporation, CapRock, ABB, Northland Resources, Goldcorp, PeterstowAquapower, Tetratech, Larson and Toubro, MSPL Ltd., Vale SA, CAT-Bucyrus Company, LKAB, Eastplats, RWE Innogy, RWE Power AG, Victaulic, Joy Global Inc.
