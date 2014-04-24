Fast Market Research recommends "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Georgia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- In 2013, increased activity through point-of-sale advertising in the form of promotional stands was visible in the majority of outlets. Such stands are generally displayed by all the major players within the category in order to gain the attention of consumers and influence them into making impulse purchases. The stands are place in the entrance to shops, near to checkouts and in showcases. The trend towards using promotional stands has had a positive effect on sales for Kraft Foods, Qalaqi,...
Euromonitor International's Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chips/Crisps, Extruded Snacks, Fruit Snacks, Nuts, Other Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Tortilla/Corn Chips.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sweet and Savoury Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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